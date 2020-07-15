Qualcomm Drives Completion of Next-Generation Video Compression Standard

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the completion of the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard for video compression. Qualcomm’s leadership in contributing technologies, driving proof-of-concepts, and bringing the standard development to conclusion resulted in the standard completion on July 6th, with commercial deployments expected in 2021.

VVC is the next-generation video compression standard designed to power the creation and consumption of rich digital media experiences. Incorporating innovative new solutions for compression, decompression, processing, and coded representation of video images, audio, and their combination, VVC makes the video transmission more efficient and offers a 40% reduction in file size compared with the previous standard, HEVC, while maintaining the same level of video quality. Compared with a raw data file, VVC offers a 1000x reduction.

VVC, like the 5G cellular standard, is the result of a collaborative effort between dozens of companies offering technologies and driving consensus. Qualcomm is the world’s leading technology company in these standards, developing and contributing the foundational technological innovations that form the heart of how these technologies work.