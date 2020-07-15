Identiv Appoints Mike Taylor as New Vice President of Global Sales

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Identiv, Inc. announced that Mike Taylor has joined as Vice President of Global Sales. Taylor will lead Identiv’s global sales and business development efforts for its physical access control system (PACS) products and solutions. In this role, he will lead the global sales team across all of the PACS division and report to CEO Steve Humphreys.