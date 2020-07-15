Identiv Appoints Mike Taylor as New Vice President of Global Sales
July 2020 by Marc Jacob
Identiv, Inc. announced that Mike Taylor has joined as Vice President of Global Sales. Taylor will lead Identiv’s global sales and business development efforts for its physical access control system (PACS) products and solutions. In this role, he will lead the global sales team across all of the PACS division and report to CEO Steve Humphreys.
Taylor joins Identiv with more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience. At AMAG Technology, Taylor served as Vice President of North American Sales where he led strategic sales and growth initiatives focused on expanding adoption of the company’s technologies. Prior to AMAG, he ran North American Sales for Brivo Systems and Milestone Systems, and most recently led Global Sales for Razberi Technologies.
