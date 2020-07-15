New Kubernetes Security Specialist Certification to Help Professionals

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced a new certification, the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) is in development. The certification is expected to be generally available before the KubeCon North America event this November.

CKS will consist of a performance-based certification exam testing competence across a broad range of best practices for securing container-based applications and Kubernetes platforms during build, deployment and runtime. Candidates for CKS must hold a current Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) certification to demonstrate they possess sufficient Kubernetes expertise before sitting for the CKS.

The new certification is being developed to enable cloud native professionals to demonstrate their security skills to current and potential employers. The certification exam will test domains and competencies including: • Cluster Setup

• Cluster Hardening

• System Hardening

• Minimize Microservice Vulnerabilities

• Supply Chain Security

• Monitoring, Logging and Runtime Security

The CKS exam will be available for enrollment in November. More information about the exam and topics to be covered in it is available here. Those who intend to pursue the CKS but do not already hold a CKA certification may learn more about that exam here.