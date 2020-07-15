Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Cirpack & Redshift Networks announce New Partnership

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cirpack and RedShift Networks announced their technical and business partnership for providing a full protection solution of SIP services for Communication providers and Enterprises. The partnership delivers best in class Voice over IP (VoIP) security for Enterprise Unified Communication (UCaaS) with: anti DDoS protection, security policies enforcement, intelligent fraud and threat detection, and robocalls elimination. The UCaaS global market size, including enterprise use and communication service provider (CSP) revenue, is expected to grow to USD $24.8 billion by 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5 percent.

Cirpack’s Session Border Controllers (SBC) and Redshift Networks Unified Communication Threat Management (UCTM) are complementary products allowing communication providers and enterprises to deploy and operate securely advanced communication services accessed not only from the company or SDWAN network, but also by teleworker and nomadic users.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 