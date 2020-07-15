Cirpack & Redshift Networks announce New Partnership
July 2020 by Marc Jacob
Cirpack and RedShift Networks announced their technical and business partnership for providing a full protection solution of SIP services for Communication providers and Enterprises. The partnership delivers best in class Voice over IP (VoIP) security for Enterprise Unified Communication (UCaaS) with: anti DDoS protection, security policies enforcement, intelligent fraud and threat detection, and robocalls elimination. The UCaaS global market size, including enterprise use and communication service provider (CSP) revenue, is expected to grow to USD $24.8 billion by 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5 percent.
Cirpack’s Session Border Controllers (SBC) and Redshift Networks Unified Communication Threat Management (UCTM) are complementary products allowing communication providers and enterprises to deploy and operate securely advanced communication services accessed not only from the company or SDWAN network, but also by teleworker and nomadic users.
Tweeter