Cirpack & Redshift Networks announce New Partnership

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cirpack and RedShift Networks announced their technical and business partnership for providing a full protection solution of SIP services for Communication providers and Enterprises. The partnership delivers best in class Voice over IP (VoIP) security for Enterprise Unified Communication (UCaaS) with: anti DDoS protection, security policies enforcement, intelligent fraud and threat detection, and robocalls elimination. The UCaaS global market size, including enterprise use and communication service provider (CSP) revenue, is expected to grow to USD $24.8 billion by 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5 percent.