Hackers attacked businesses over 700 million times in last 30 days globally

December 2021 by Atlas VPN

According to data compiled and analyzed by Atlas VPN, threat actors attacked businesses more than 722 million times during the last 30 days worldwide. Over 73% of these hacking attempts were malware attacks.

Atlas VPN has retrieved and arranged data from Akamai, a cybersecurity behemoth that delivers real-time data on cyberattacks affecting their business clients. Being one of the world’s largest distributed computing platforms, Akamai catches a considerable number of threats. Currently, they are in charge of servicing between 15% and 30% of all web traffic worldwide. Hence, the real number of harmful threats enterprises face on a daily basis might be drastically higher.

Now, let’s jump back into dissecting the data. As mentioned before, a total of 722 million attacks were mitigated in the last 30 days, which comes out to nearly 23 million threats daily.

Akamai mitigated over 527 million malware threats in the last 30 days alone. Nearly three-fourths of all threats encountered by companies were malware attacks.

Command & control cyber-attacks are also a major concern. Threat actors dispatched a total of 157 million C&C attacks, which represents 22% of all threats. On average, enterprises encountered 4.9 million C&C threats daily.

Finally, phishing attacks were found least often, but they still total 28 million attacks per month or 1.2 million hacking attempts daily. Phishing attacks comprised only 5% of the total volume of threats.

Apart from analyzing the data by totals, percentages, and averages, we wanted to find out if global threats follow any type of trend.

Interestingly, it appears that fraudsters and organized crime groups have a similar schedule to the one in regular office jobs - 5 days on, 2 off. Yet, their days off are usually on Thursday and Friday. You can see this trend quite clearly by glancing at the second chart.