Alibaba’s Cainiao Network accelerates hiring across Europe, finds GlobalData

December 2021 by GlobalData

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s logistics arm Cainiao Network Technology Co., Ltd is stepping up hiring activity not just in China but across Europe to improve fulfilment and operation efficiency in the region. Alibaba, which is strengthening cross-border trade, has listed around 400 jobs related to its logistics arm Cainiao Network in December 2021*, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database reveals Alibaba listing over 2,500 jobs between July 2021 and December 2021 in China. Hiring trend during the same period shows the company listing over 220 jobs in Europe. Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData says: “Alibaba is building its presence in the European region by listing multiple roles in Belgium, France, The Netherlands, and Spain to create talent pipelines and staff hard-to-fill positions.”

Hires in Spain indicate designing end-to-end solutions of logistics experience for merchants in the local market. ‘Cainiao Network-Senior AE Cross-border Merchant Logistics Experience Operation Support’ role shows that the company is developing business of internal customers in local Spanish markets by providing comprehensive customer service solutions. Additionally, it is planning locker expansion strategy in different cities of Spain.

For its new warehouse in Liege, Belgium, Alibaba is hiring cargo operation officer to prepare the import and export operation for the flights into Liege airport. Additionally, the company is hiring for Cainiao – Project Manager – Europe – for preliminary coordination of the land, construction permit application and authority acceptance procedures for project location.

Thalluri concludes: “As Alibaba processes more orders internationally, its reliance on Caniano Network will be high. Hiring for the logistics arm is likely to grow with jobs targeted towards warehouse operations. The company is also engaging with businesses in different locations within the Europe region for tax compliance.”

*Data updated to 22 December 2021