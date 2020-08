HPE and SAP Partner to Deliver SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake Cloud Services

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced plans to partner with SAP to deliver the customer edition of SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake, as a fully managed service at the edge, in the customer’s data center or colocation facility of their choice. Customers will be able to keep their SAP® software landscape and data on-premises while gaining the benefits of a subscription-based, agile, elastic, and consistent cloud experience from SAP with HPE GreenLake.

The new offering SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition from SAP addresses a key market requirement for SAP customers. According to research from IDC, organizations state that 70 percent of applications remain outside of the public cloud . There are several factors for this, including application entanglement, data gravity and sovereignty, security and compliance concerns, and the unpredictable and high costs of the public cloud. In fact, with costly data ingress and egress charges, customers can pay more than 2.5 times the cost of storing the data in public cloud, according to 451 Research.

With HPE GreenLake, SAP will be enabled to offer the customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with a consistent, automated cloud experience and their flexible subscription-based as-a-service model. HPE GreenLake’s robust cloud services and compliance analytics tools will enable SAP to offer on-premise white-glove operations and application management services that SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is known for at the customer’s location of choice. This partnership will be an extension to HPE and SAP’s decades’ long relationship. In addition, SAP chose HPE because of HPE’s global reach and their trusted established brand with our joint customers.

SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition

The new SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition will feature an optimized architecture comprised of secure, high-performing infrastructure, including compute, storage and networking technologies that are certified and pre-configured for SAP software.

SAP will be able to offer end-to-end infrastructure with HPE GreenLake cloud services. HPE GreenLake infrastructure has been proven in verifiable SAP benchmarks to have the ability to scale to substantial workload demands from SAP customers. HPE will supply, install and manage the infrastructure. SAP will add their expertise in operating complex private cloud landscapes from the operating system through the SAP HANA database, including the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud catalogue of applications such as SAP S/4HANA and SAP BW/4HANA. The SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition will be delivered as a turnkey, OPEX, cloud subscription offering, that will be available through SAP.