Help AG Partners with CrowdStrike

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

With the protection of endpoint devices being a prime concern for businesses as they adapt to increased remote working in the new normal, Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of Etisalat Digital, announced its partnership with CrowdStrike Inc., a specialize in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. As a member of the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program, Help AG will offer the award-winning CrowdStrike Falcon platform for comprehensive, real-time endpoint protection to businesses in the Middle East, with an initial focus on organisations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In recent months, the uptake of cloud-based technologies has been accelerated in the region, owing to the urgent need for the rapid, remote deployment of advanced IT solutions as businesses strive to maintain continuity by enhancing their digital footprint and services. Highlighting the region’s growing acceptance and appetite for cloud-delivered services, Gartner estimates that public cloud services revenue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will total nearly $3 billion this year .

CrowdStrike Falcon unifies next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence, managed threat hunting capabilities and security hygiene via a single, lightweight agent that is cloud-managed and delivered. The benefits of this unified and lightweight approach include immediate time-to-value, better performance, reduced cost and complexity, and better protection that goes beyond detecting malware to stop breaches before they occur.

In addition to offering consultancy and implementation services for the full spectrum of CrowdStrike’s offerings, Help AG will utilise the Falcon platform within its own Cybersecurity Operations Centre (CSOC) for the further advancement of its Incident Response capabilities. Falcon Insight – the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) component of the platform – provides remote visibility across endpoints throughout an organisation’s IT environment, enabling instant access to the ’who, what, when, where and how’ of an attack.