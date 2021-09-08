HCL Technologies Delivers Advanced Cyber Recovery Solutions to Help Clients Protect Against Ransomware, Cyber Attacks

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

HCL Technologies (HCL) has expanded its strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies to provide clients with an advanced cyber recovery solution that protects against ransomware and other sophisticated cyber attacks. HCL Cyber Resiliency with Dell Technologies combines expertise and service delivery experience from HCL’s dedicated Dell Tech Business Unit and its Cybersecurity and GRC Practice, along with Dell’s native IPs and technologies designed to secure customer data and build resilient IT systems.

As organizations grapple with an unprecedented wave of ransomware attacks that cause security and data recovery challenges, this co-developed solution aims to empower businesses as they make critical transformation choices. Complemented by HCL’s deep expertise in cybersecurity, the solution aims to identify business-critical applications, data, infrastructure and their interdependencies, allowing clients to confidently start a cyber recovery.

The expanded collaboration is an extension of the #HCLCloudSmart approach, which seeks to build intelligent, agile systems that address long-term business goals while factoring in today’s dynamic IT environment. HCL recognizes cyber-resilience is key to building smart capacities that can withstand the unpredictability in the economy. This solution will deliver a robust set of integrated capabilities to help clients maintain business continuity, future-proof their businesses and unearth new opportunities for business growth.

The offering creates an automated, air-gapped cyber vault for storing and recovering critical data. Powered by the Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery Solution, it helps deliver secure, intelligent solutions that check, intercept and respond to a variety of threats wherever they occur. This will help ensure the vault has all the data needed to restore business critical applications, following predetermined and tested protocols and procedures.

Over the past 12 years, HCL and Dell have worked on multiple global accounts with close collaboration. The two companies have multiple joint customers, thousands of trained, and certified Dell professionals, and a network of global innovation labs that support innovation and business growth. HCL was recognized by Dell as Global Alliances Americas Partner of the Year for 2020 and has been in the Dell President’s Circle for three consecutive years.