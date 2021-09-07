curely Accelerate Application Delivery and Policy Management with AlgoSec A32.10

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

AlgoSec’s latest product release delivers automated application connectivity and security policy changes, deepens application visibility and discovery, and extends application risk analysis across multi-clouds and hybrid environments

AlgoSec, the application connectivity and security policy company, has introduced enhanced automated application connectivity and security policy changes, and deepened application visibility and discovery, in the latest version of its Network Security Management Solution.

AlgoSec A32.10 builds on previous versions to give IT and security experts the most comprehensive visibility and control over security across their entire hybrid environment. With A32.10, organizations can align network security with their overall business objectives, automating the process in a single platform for a seamless, zero-touch experience.

The key benefits that AlgoSec A32.10 delivers to IT, network and security experts include:

Intelligent application connectivity in SDNs and the cloud

AlgoSec A32.10 introduces intelligent application connectivity management and enhanced security policy automation to leading SDN and cloud platforms, including VMware’s NSX-T. It also extends support for MSO-managed Cisco ACI devices, Cisco’s leading SDN platform.

Application discovery and visibility across hybrid networks

With AlgoSec A32.10 enterprises can use traffic logs to automatically discover applications on the network, providing enriched mapping across hybrid network estates. It provides a seamless and complete picture of the network across multiple public clouds including Google Cloud (GCP) and AWS Transit Gateway as well as Check Point R80 Inline and Ordering Layers.

Extended application risk analysis

A32.10 extends cloud risk management with new risk triggers of interest and unique filtering capabilities. When using A32.10, VMware NSX-T users can receive risk notifications, so they are aware of the potential compliance violations introduced by applications.