Adflex and Signifyd bring enhanced security checks to business payments

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

B2B payments specialist Adflex announces a partnership with Signifyd, the market leader in commerce protection, to enhance security checks and reduce fraud for its merchant customers via machine learning, AI, and velocity checks .

Adflex processes over seven million supply chain transactions a year for more than 4,000 businesses, including some of the world’s largest enterprises. It uses EMV® 3-D Secure to offer seamless authentication to its ecommerce customers and is now bringing additional fraud protection to its user base by integrating Signifyd’s machine-learning technology into its B2B payment offering via API.

Signifyd’s platform will enable Adflex to make use of machine learning and big data to automate online order flows and separate fraudulent and legitimate orders in real time, giving Adflex’s merchant customers complete trust that their transactions are authentic and secure.

The integration will also automatically perform velocity checks to instantly assess and identify irregular payment patterns that could indicate fraud. These checks are designed to monitor the pace at which buyers submit transactions, helping to identify and intercept fraudsters that seek to quickly max out stolen card details.

On average, users of Signifyd see an eight percent increase in accepted orders. The company uses big data and machine learning to provide a 100 percent financial guarantee against fraud and chargebacks on approved orders, optimising revenue for retailers. Signifyd customers include Samsung, Mango, eBay, and Lacoste to name a few.

The Adflex Hosted Payment Page enables business clients to seamlessly integrate card payments within their website, improving checkout conversion and boosting ecommerce revenue. Its cloud-based APIs enable fast, web-based integration of a wide variety of payment services, from simple consumer debit and credit to commercial credit and level 3 purchasing cards, supporting SCA, Click to Pay, and multiple shopping cart plugins.