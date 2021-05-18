GlobalPlatform Evolves TEE Security Certification to Simplify Creation of Secure Devices

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Technical standards organization, GlobalPlatform has expanded its Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) security certification scheme to enable evaluation of discrete technologies that come together to make up a complete TEE solution. Stakeholders at different stages of the TEE value chain – like silicon, component and OS vendors, or device OEMS – can now certify their individual parts. This facilitates a collaborative ‘building block’ approach to developing TEE technologies that demonstrate the required levels of security.

The TEE security scheme has already been adopted by key players in the market, with Alibaba, Huawei, Samsung, Trustonic, and Watchdata achieving successful certifications for their products.

GlobalPlatform is working to simplify TEE deployment by reducing the time it takes to certify end products and devices, keeping a strong focus on the expected protection level of assets and helping stakeholders to confirm they align with regulatory, privacy and security requirements. It also assures device manufacturers and vendors that a product protects against threats and characterised attackers.