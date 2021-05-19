CoolBitX Releases CoolWallet Pro Crypto Hardware Wallet For Enhanced Staking, DeFi, DApp, and NFT Support

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

CoolBitX announced the release of CoolWallet Pro—an all-in-one cryptocurrency wallet that will offer advanced users increased coin support and expansive staking features. This will allow for a more dynamic interaction with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, through the convenience of a mobile app, while being protected from malicious actors with military grade security.

The CoolWallet Pro provides secure staking support for Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), and Tron (TRX) at launch, as well as enhanced features to facilitate the support of DeFi protocols, NFT collectibles, DApps, airdrops, and other emerging crypto products and services. DeFi, Dapp, and NFT in-app integration will be available for CoolWallet Pro users in Quarter 3 of 2021, while support for other leading smart contract-based networks like ETH 2.0 and Cardano (ADA) are also on the roadmap for 2021.

CoolWallet Pro is now available to order through the official CoolBitX website and selected retailers, and orders will be fulfilled from 24 May 2021. You can refer to https://www.coolwallet.io/retailers/ for the full list of official retailers.

Our CoolWallet community has demanded a bridge to participate in this new economy, that matches and even improves the security and convenience they are used to with CoolWallet S. We are extremely proud to make this a reality with CoolWallet Pro, working with our staking infrastructure partners Staked and other trusted partners during this historic period of digital asset adoption to allow users to spend, lend, borrow, and invest their tokens at their leisure anytime, anywhere, thus maximising the value of their crypto assets.”

New features of the CoolWallet Pro include:

• Staking functionality — Users can now stake cryptocurrencies to mine PoS coin rewards, including PolkaDot, Tron and Cosmos

• Additional coin support — Tron (TRX), Cosmos (ATOM), and Polkadot (DOT) will be supported upon launch, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM) , Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), and all ERC20 tokens. CoolWallet Pro will support all new coins planned on the roadmap such as ETH 2.0, Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA)

• Upgraded security — CoolWallet Pro boasts an improved secure element, the CC EAL 6+ military grade hardware security chip, featuring unsurpassed industry security standards, as well as multiple authentication mechanisms. These include PIN code, biometric and physical confirmation verification steps before a transaction is authorized.

With the addition of the CoolWallet Pro to the line of CoolWallet products, crypto users now have two distinct choices to cater to their needs: CoolWallet S for the basic HODLer, providing an affordable, fuss-free tool to hold mainstream, alternative, and ERC-20 tokens with enhanced security, while CoolWallet Pro complements sophisticated users’ crypto needs with an advanced hardware wallet with software features that covers all scenarios of crypto usage.

Both the CoolWallet Pro and S will continue to deliver on the original mobile hardware wallet’s core value proposition: allowing their users to enjoy superior cold storage through the convenience of a mobile app, while being protected from malicious actors with military grade security.

The CoolWallet Pro offers an updated and contemporary fresh new look that accentuates its sleek original form factor and streamlines the cold storage device with a sunken confirmation button.

This complements the proprietary benefits of the original CoolWallet well. The CoolWallet Pro also sports a tamperproof (thanks to patented compression technology), waterproof and flexible physical design with an exceptionally long battery life of at least 2-3 weeks.

The CoolWallet was first introduced by CoolBitX in 2014 as the world’s first bluetooth-enabled hardware wallet, later to be replaced by the CoolWallet S which has sold over 200,000 wallets worldwide since, and has gained global recognition through several awards including the winner of the ‘Product Design’ category by Aite Group’s 2019 Digital Wallet Innovation Awards. In addition, Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, has also given his official endorsement of CoolWallet S.

In February 2020, CoolBitX raised USD $16.75 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Japan’s financial group SBI Holdings, with participation from the National Development Fund of Taiwan and Japanese financial group Monex.