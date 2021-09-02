GigaOm Names CTERA the Leader in Distributed Cloud File Storage

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

CTERA announce it has been named the leader in the GigaOm 2021 Radar Report for Distributed Cloud File Storage. CTERA received outstanding scores from the GigaOm analyst team against well-defined criteria to become the sole vendor to achieve both “Leader” and “Outperformer” designation in the Radar.

According to the report, “CTERA is the leader of this radar and also leads the innovation/platform-oriented solutions pack thanks to a comprehensive and well-balanced approach to addressing the challenges of distributed cloud file storage and collaboration. The solution achieves outstanding ratings amongst a majority of key criteria and evaluation metrics.”

The GigaOm Radar further praised CTERA as “the absolute leader in terms of edge deployment capabilities, providing organisations with the highest flexibility, enabling simplified edge data access and offering comprehensive edge deployment options.”

Distributed cloud file storage represents a rapidly growing market as IT organisations restructure how corporate users access, share, and collaborate on files in an increasingly hybrid work environment. CTERA helps enterprises close the gap between the limitations of traditional file storage and today’s requirements for fast and secure user and application data access anywhere. The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform is the only distributed cloud file storage solution to unite core, branch, and home offices under a single namespace, extending the corporate file system to the far edge of the network while maintaining centralised data control and maximum security.