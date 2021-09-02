AGU selected Rackspace Technology to Strengthen Infrastructure

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

AGU is a non-profit organization that supports 130,000 enthusiasts to experts worldwide in Earth and space sciences. It aims to advance geoscience through study, exploration and research covering everything from outer space to the inner core of Earth. By leveraging its broad and inclusive partnerships, the AGU aims to create solutions that are ethical and unbiased. It was founded in 1919 and is now based in Washington, D.C., in a net-zero energy renovated building.

AGU had an unwieldy Linux-based infrastructure that was failing to meet its needs. In addition, AGU had to support more than 70 WordPress sites and manage the aging tens of thousands of pieces of content. The current solution was unable to provide a personalized and responsive experience. In addition, updating web pages was neither quick nor easy for the content editors and the complex infrastructure was difficult to scale and lacked the flexibility that AGU required to fulfill its goals.

To improve the scalability and reliability of its IT infrastructure, a deep expertise in architectural best practices, performance monitoring and support for Sitecore was required. AGU needed help in optimizing the Sitecore platform on AWS to meet their specific needs and leverage all the appropriate capabilities to gain insights. Another requirement for AGU was a robust security solution to protect against cyberthreats so a pro-active approach to detecting potential cyberattacks was necessary to ensure threats are found and remediated quickly.

The on-time completion of the migration then led AGU to bolster the security of its online assets with Rackspace Managed Security Services, ensuring that their IT infrastructure is protected against cyberthreats. The collaborative partnership with Rackspace Technology continues through the provision of 24x7x365 support, platform management and the sharing of best practices.