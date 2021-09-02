The Keyholding Company and Keynetics partner to launch keybox-enabled alarm response service

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Tech-enabled mobile security service provider, The Keyholding Company, have partnered with disruptive electronic key safe supplier, Keynetics, to shake up traditional keyholding, alarm response and access services by removing the need for external keyholders, saving clients thousands and significantly improving response times.

The new offering is part of The Keyholding Company‘s Smart Access service, a range of smart lock solutions for businesses that utilises cloud-connected devices to streamline mobile security and access management. The collaboration uses Keynetics’ SentriKey® lock box, the only key safe in the UK approved for use in commercial properties, to store keys on-site and at the point of need. This hardware is combined with The Keyholding Company’s technology used by their extensive nationwide network of response officers.

When an alarm is triggered through the partnership’s integration, the best placed response officer automatically receives alarm response job information and a unique one-time access code for the SentriKey® key safe at the property, via their mobile app. This enables the responder to travel directly to the alarm activation without collecting keys from a key vault, slashing alarm response times.

This solution also removes the need for external keyholders, as physical keys are kept on-site within the SentriKey® lock box. The partnership calculates that businesses could save up to 93% on their keyholding and third-party access service costs by implementing this new combined offering.

The Keyholding Company’s CEO, Charlie Gordon Lennox, views the partnership as a key step towards more intelligent and client-centric mobile security services.

“Keynetics are a leading supplier in the industry and boast some of the best hardware on the market. Partnerships like ours are essential for the industry to continue innovating and pushing the boundaries. I’m looking forward to delivering a faster, more reliable and more valuable service to our clients with the help of the Keynetics team.”

Alongside improving response times and cutting costs, this new addition to the Smart Access solution also:

Remote access: Streamlines third-party and contractor access by enabling completely remote access management through The Keyholding Company’s Smart Security Platform

Lower carbon: Reduces carbon emissions by decreasing the number of journeys spent collecting keys

Easy installation. Has a fast installation time that requires no hard-wiring

Accreditation: Utilises Keynetics’ LPS 1175 accredited SentriKey® hardware, a burglary resistance specification that includes rigorous attack tests with a variety of weapons from power tools to hacksaws.

Keynetics’ Managing Director, Stuart Wheeler, is also confident of the partnership and the opportunities it brings.