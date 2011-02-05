Gartner Recognizes HPE (Aruba) Again

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Not only are we in the leader’s quadrant, but we’re also positioned furthest overall in completeness of vision. So while our mission is to deliver secure edge-to-cloud solutions that use AI and machine learning to make things simpler, faster, and more automated for IT, we also want your network to drive powerful business outcomes for years to come. That means your network is set up for today’s challenges and whatever the future holds.