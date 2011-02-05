Ping Identity Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the fourth consecutive year. The Magic Quadrant is designed to help companies evaluate technology providers’ completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The news follows a strong year of growth and innovation for Ping Identity, including the company’s acquisition of personal identity leader, ShoCard, and launch of PingOne Services, a suite of stand-alone cloud services that help enterprises rapidly create frictionless, secure, privacy-first user experiences.

This year has forced business leaders to accelerate plans for new digital engagement channels for customers, employees and partners. According to Gartner, “for many enterprises the global pandemic has compressed years-long strategic change into months, or even weeks.”[1] Against this backdrop, Ping Identity has armed enterprises with the tools they need to not only acquire and retain digital customers, but also to keep employees productive and company resources secure no matter where workforces are located. In October, Ping launched PingOne Services to address the shift to remote work and an increasing number of employees and partners accessing corporate resources off of the corporate network. Real-time threat detection and prevention, along with a new multi-factor authentication cloud service, address enterprises’ needs to balance security and convenience for customers’ and employees’ digital experience.

Ping protects enterprises that use cloud, on-premises, and hybrid IT models, and secures over two billion identities in the most mission critical, complex use-cases. Most global enterprises require flexibility to run secure applications in a hybrid setting while adhering to regulations about data storage. Ping delivers the flexibility and security required by these large enterprises, which is why they count over 50% of the Fortune 100 as customers.

Ping designs new products and services with the user experience in mind. PingOne MFA, part of the new PingOne Services suite, uses adaptive authentication policies so that organizations only prompt customers for authentication when needed and not bother them otherwise. Additionally, Ping is pioneering the next wave of identity security with a new framework that gives users with more control over their data and privacy while reducing fraud and streamlining user interactions with companies. Ping is also developing new personal identity solutions that leverage validated claims from which users can select to share for a particular vendor, partner or resource. Ping’s customer experience is also supported by its net-promoter score of 65, a widely recognized metric of customer success and loyalty, with Ping scoring above companies in the Identity and Access Management space.