Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls. It is the 21st time in the company’s history that Check Point has been named a Leader for Enterprise Network Firewalls. We believe this year’s recognition highlights Check Point’s continued focus on integrating cloud and on premise security, enhancing performance and integration across its solution range, and its centralized, unified security management.

Check Point’s Infinity Architecture is the industry’s first consolidated security architecture spanning networks, cloud, mobile and IoT, providing the highest level of threat prevention against both known and unknown cyber threats. Its comprehensive enterprise product line ensures customers are protected against any threat, anytime and anywhere. The Infinity architecture offers:

• The most advanced threat prevention technology: Check Point’s award-winning SandBlast Zero Day Protection is a core component of Infinity, with over 60 security services focused on threat prevention. It features a 100% block score for email and web malware prevention, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate, as seen in the NSS Labs’ recent Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test.

• Largest offering of security solutions: Check Point offers firewalls for all use cases, including cloud-native and container deployments, firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) and secure access service edge (SASE), giving advanced threat prevention for all assets and workloads in public, private, hybrid or multi-cloud environments. The Infinity Architecture also extends to endpoints, mobiles and IoT devices, giving unified, automated security everywhere.

• Top tier security management: Check Point’s R80 centralized management suite gives holistic control of security policies and products across all of an organization’s networks and cloud environments, increasing operational efficiency and lowering the complexity of managing security.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Jeremy D’Hoinne, 9 November 2020.