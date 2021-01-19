GTT Enhances Portfolio of Managed Security Services

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced it has enhanced its portfolio of managed security services. Leveraging Fortinet’s next-generation Security Fabric, GTT is now able to deliver more advanced software-defined capabilities, including unified threat prevention (UTP), which integrates a range of security features, such as application control, web filtering, antivirus, data loss prevention, and intrusion detection and prevention.

Additionally, GTT has added Managed Detection and Response capabilities to its security service portfolio, which provides comprehensive security coverage for cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. The feature set includes an advanced security tool suite, with machine-learning behavioral analytics, embedded threat intelligence, and 24/7 security monitoring and incident response, managed by GTT’s certified security experts in its global Security Operation Centers.

GTT’s expanded managed security service capabilities provide enterprises with comprehensive network security, as cybersecurity risks and threats continue to increase due to the rise in remote work and rapid adoption of cloud services. In combination with GTT’s SD-WAN capabilities, the new security services deliver a simple, secure and scalable solution that improves application performance, reduces cost of ownership and increases networking agility.

This enhancement to GTT’s managed security services portfolio lays the foundation for the development of GTT’s secure access service edge (SASE) capability, which integrates cloud-based security tools with SD-WAN functionality for more simplified and secure access to devices, applications and data resources located outside of an enterprise. GTT’s near-term SASE roadmap includes “zero trust” network access, which enhances work-from-anywhere solutions with discrete access controls for networks and cloud applications.