OVHcloud teams up with IBM and Atempo for a trusted, secure cloud storage solution

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

To meet European enterprise and public institution security, sovereignty and resilience needs for the preservation of sensitive data, OVHcloud is collaborating with IBM and Atempo to develop a Storage-as-a-Service offering. This solution will be based on IBM Enterprise Tape technology and an Atempo software stack hosted and operated by OVHcloud in new data centers in the French territory.

With the exponential growth of data produced by the Cloud, data storage optimization has become essential, both because of costs and compliance risks. As organizations look for ways to store, manage and leverage value for this ever-increasing amount of data, Tape will play a strategic role in addressing storage infrastructure challenges.

Tape solutions offer the lowest cost per terabyte of storage available today; the technology provides the security, scalability and durability to safely store critical inactive and cold data over the long term. When stored properly, data on Tape today will still be legible in 30 years time. Put simply, storing data on Tape costs mere pennies per terabyte and when not in use, requires zero energy consumption unlike hard disks and flash drives.

Tape meets Hybrid Cloud for a scalable, secure and affordable data strategy OVHcloud will launch a cloud storage offering aimed at both public and private European organizations, which will guarantee total security and resilience for the long-term preservation of their sensitive data. This long-term storage solution is based on the IBM Enterprise 3592 Tape technology and orchestrated by Atempo’s technology platform, Miria. Also OVHcloud will innovate through the addition of erasure coding 9+3 technology for data protection, allowing smart replication and split of user data.

To address data localization concerns of European organisations, the solution will be hosted and operated by OVHcloud in four new dedicated facilities, all located in France and each separated by several hundred kilometers. Security is a key priority for OVHcloud, who recently obtained the ANSSI Security Visa for the SecNumCloud which qualifies its Hosted Private Cloud solution and demonstrates the highest level of IT security, in line with recommendations from the French National Agency for Information System Security, for hosting sensitive and strategic data.

The combined expertise of IBM, Atempo and OVHcloud will provide users with a unique solution that meets the regulatory requirements for data conservation, will be S3 compatible and feature ultra-competitive and predictable pricing for an unmatched price/performance ratio.