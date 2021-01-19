Fudo Security Enters French Market With Support From Local Distributor IPSTEEL

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Fudo Security has entered the French market thanks to a new partnership agreement with IPSTEEL, a local French distributor.

By expanding into France, Fudo Security gains a foothold in the world’s 8th largest economy. The nation is a global leader in the aerospace, railway, and automotive industry. With a GDP of 2.7 trillion USD, there is significant growth potential for this new dynamic cybersecurity partnership.

The cybersecurity market in France is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the period of 2020-2025, and the country has introduced major reforms associated with infosecurity and cybersecurity policies following the enactment of GDPR across the EU.

Fudo Security is a PAM vendor and its main hallmarks are one-day deployment, biometric AI-powered prevention as well as unmatched session recording. The company has established itself as a powerful niche vendor that caters specifically to SMBs, an area of the market that is often overlooked by competitors.

Fudo Security was recognized in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass in 2020. It marks the second time in a row that Fudo Security was honored in KC’s report, demonstrating that the company is dynamically shaping the PAM market alongside industry leaders.

IPSTEEL is a dynamic value-added distributor and possesses a great deal of knowledge of the French IT security market. The company offers a modern array of solutions that optimize the performance of many industries. Fudo Security’s innovative PAM solution will complement their existing portfolio and help many companies and organizations mitigate their security threats.

It is predicted that the PAM market will grow from approximately 2.2 billion USD to 5.4 billion USD in 2025 at a compound growth rate of 20% per year. The main drivers of that growth include digital transformation, secure remote access, GDPR & compliance.

Fudo Security is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions with a global partner network covering 30 countries. The company’s customers include financial institutions, energy companies as well as the public sector. The company has three international offices located in Germany, the US, and Poland.