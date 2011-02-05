Forcepoint launches Dynamic User Protection

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Dynamic User Protection utilizes Indicators of Behavior (IoB) as the real-time analytics engine to determine the overall risk of an entity. These IoBs deliver security teams context around behaviors and by combining multiple behaviors determines true risk scores that assess overall risk of an entity as good and/or bad. With this capability, enterprises can now prioritize observed risk in real-time to move left of breach while also reducing security friction.

Delivered in an easy-to-consume SaaS model, Dynamic User Protection is easy to deploy with a small 30MB footprint on the endpoint that installs in under 30 seconds with no reboot required. Utilizing Forcepoint’s unified agent, Dynamic User Protection is also self-maintaining through auto-updates ensuring enterprises have an always easy-to-manage cloud-delivered UAM.

Dynamic User Protection key features at-a-glance include;

Autopilot: pre-configured user risk assessment that continuously collects, enriches and correlates events on the endpoint in order to detect anomalous behavior.

Anomaly Detection: sets of observed data establish an entity’s baseline activity for specific applications and actions; and, observed data are analyzed with the anomaly detection engine to identify outlier behaviors and alert to real-time security risk.

De-centralized Analytics: performed on the endpoint versus the centralized approach with traditional UAM/Insider Threat solutions

Risk Calculation: continuous assessment of entity activity and risk impact generates a dynamic risk score that goes up and down based on the level of risk

Risk-Adaptive Policy Enforcement: based on the risk score, risk-adaptive DLP policies automate security response based on level of risk. Enforcement options include: Audit, Block, Notify, Confirm Prompt, Encrypt and Drop Email Attachment.