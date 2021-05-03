Forcepoint Acquires Cyberinc

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Today’s distributed enterprises amplify challenges for security teams that already must adapt to rapidly evolving hybrid workforces and ever-expanding SaaS applications. The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture, which reinvents fragmented networking and security products as converged, cloud-native services, provides a compelling path forward. According to Gartner, “by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption encompassing user, branch and edge access, up from 10% in 20201.”

The Forcepoint Data-first SASE platform enables enterprises to use the cloud to transform their network and security architectures. It goes beyond simply protecting access to resources; by putting data security first, Forcepoint’s SASE is able to simplify connectivity, and unify security policy enforcement everywhere employees, partners and customers use data across the distributed enterprise. Remote browser isolation has become a key component utilized within modern SASE architectures.

Cyberinc has developed the industry’s first Smart Isolation capability that is context-aware and adapts the browsing experience with dynamic risk assessment, powered by the Cyberinc Threat Intelligence Service. This new capability intelligently adapts web rendering according to the risk levels of the page or web element with two complementary approaches to rendering—Secure Streaming and UX Optimized. The Secure Streaming model renders elements remotely and securely sends harmless pixels to the endpoint for the strongest security. The UX Optimized model intelligently renders harmful pages and web elements remotely while rendering the less harmful pages and elements locally to deliver a better user experience.

Forcepoint will integrate Cyberinc’s Smart Isolation capabilities within the company’s current SASE offering, including Cloud Security Gateway (web and cloud security), Private Access (Zero Trust Network Access), Email Security gateway and Next-Generation Firewall to offer enterprises of all sizes better visibility and control to protect against advanced threats as well as theft or loss of sensitive data, wherever people are working.

Forcepoint Development Center in Mumbai

As part of the acquisition, Forcepoint will also establish an innovation center in Mumbai that brings together and builds upon Cyberinc’s India-based technical and engineering talent. The Cyberinc technology and employees are joining Forcepoint as part of the company’s global innovation development teams to help accelerate new SASE capabilities with risk-based RBI innovation. The acquisition of Cyberinc’s Smart Isolation technology expands Forcepoint’s RBI portfolio including Forcepoint Remote Browser Isolation powered by Ericom announced in July 2020.