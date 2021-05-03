Search
Tanium Appoints Marc Levine as Chief Financial Officer

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tanium announced the appointment of Marc Levine as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 17. Levine will lead Tanium’s global finance organization.

Levine brings more than 14 years of experience in executive financial leadership, driving business strategy and process improvement. At Tanium, he’ll oversee the global finance team and finance-related operational functions, in addition to managing all external financial relationships.

Most recently, Levine was CFO of RSA Security, where he led the company’s transition from a Dell subsidiary to a standalone operation. Prior to RSA, he held the role of Chief Financial Officer at software company C3.ai, Athenahealth and JDA Software, now Blue Yonder. Levine started his career at Hewlett Packard, spending 25 years with the business in a number of financial and operational leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Operating Officer for HP Enterprise Services, Vice President of Finance leading Hewlett Packard’s Enterprise Business and Corporate Controller for Hewlett Packard.




