Fingerprints’ slim mobile sensor first to achieve EMVCo approval for secure mobile payments

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB y announces its slim mobile sensor, FPC1541, has been successfully evaluated in line with the EMV® Consumer Device Cardholder Verification Methods (CDCVM) Security Requirements. This is the first announced fingerprint sensor for mobile devices to achieve this approval, demonstrating the quality, security and performance of Fingerprints’ sensor when used to authenticate payments on mobile devices.

EMVCo facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions, and is supported by banks, merchants, payment networks and other industry stakeholders. The EMVCo CDCVM requirements respond to the growing use of biometric authentication on consumer-owned mobile devices for payments, including fingerprint, iris, voice, and facial recognition. They aim to promote confidence and consistency in the industry and define several high-level biometric performance requirements including false acceptance and false rejection rates.

Fingerprints is an active participant in both GlobalPlatform and FIDO Alliance, both submitting bodies to the CDCVM requirements. The slim FPC1541 sensor for side-mounting is able to double as power button and volume control, enabling greater design flexibility and an enhanced user-experience.