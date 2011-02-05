Scaleway launches “Dedibox Generation 7”

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Scaleway updates its renowned “Dedibox” dedicated server range with the launch of nine new “Generation 7” server configurations. Scaleway makes premium, highly customizable servers available to rent, with no minimum commitment. These offers will be rolled out progressively in multiple datacenters, starting with France (DC2 and DC5) and the Netherlands (AMS1), and thanks to a high latency and more bandwidth, Generation 7 will address the global market.

Dedicated Dedibox servers are commonly used for production environments, thanks to their high performance, extreme reliability, and the level of control, security and competitive pricing that they offer. To meet growing demand, Scaleway continues to enhance its Dedibox range with these new high-end offers integrating cutting-edge technology.

A wide range of hardware configurations

The launch of Generation 7 updates Scaleway’s S, M and L PRO range servers, and its M, L, XL and XXL CORE range servers.

By integrating Intel Xeon E CPUs with the Intel® HD Graphics P630, the PRO range offers users an impeccable balance between processing power, memory and storage.

In terms of storage, this new generation integrates NVMe Data Center technology.

Scaleway offers the widest choice of hardware configurations for high-end dedicated servers in order to best meet the needs of production environments. Now up to 25Gbps bandwidth

Like all its Dedibox servers, Scaleway’s Generation 7 benefits from Internet connectivity backed by an ultra-fast, reliable, high-performance mesh network with a capacity of over 10Tbps, and multiple operators and exchange points. The launch of Generation 7 allows for the needs of different use cases to be met by additional bandwidth customization options. Selecting additional bandwidth allows users to increase bandwidth by 1Gbps (not guaranteed) up to 25Gbps. Business service level for production servers

Scaleway’s Business Service Level has already been available for some time now, and is recommended for all production servers in order for users to benefit from the best Scaleway Dedibox services. This service level allows servers to be customized with additional datacenter SSDs and NVMe. Other services included in the Business Service Level are as follows:

● Premium and priority assistance: 24/7 by ticket and telephone

● Support: dedicated technical expert

● Advanced Service Level Agreement (SLA): 99.95% (Basic: 99.9%)

● Guaranteed response time: within 1 hour (Basic: within 4 hours)

● Boosted Real Private Network (RPN): up to 10Gbps bandwidth on your server

● Security: Advanced or Curative Anti-DDoS protection

Scaleway’s Generation 7 meets demanding specifications by offering high-performance dedicated servers equipped with all of the premium Scaleway Dedibox services across multiple datacenters.