Fingerprint Cards Brings To Market Platform For Next-Generation Biometric Payment Cards Based On Collaboration With STMicroelectronics

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

As a second step in their announced partnership, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has entered into a commercial agreement (MoU) with STMicroelectronics to bring the joint platform to market.

The platform improves the efficiency of the key features a of biometric system-on-card, demonstrating simple user enrollment, very high end-to-end banking transactions and matching performances.

STPayBio integrates ST’s payment security technologies, the ST31 Secure Element (SE) and STM32 microcontroller (MCU), with Fingerprints’ T-Shape® 2 (T2) sensor module and software platform for payments which was recently approved by Mastercard. The two companies have been working tightly together to optimize all parts of the platform in one solution. The platform eases integration of biometrics into existing card manufacturing processes, enabling global volume deployments, and reducing the total product cost.

The companies will start joint go-to-market of the platform, and the solution will be available for customer samples in Q3 2021.