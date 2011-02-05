Don’t want your picture used? FotoWare launches Image Consent Management app to meet growing data privacy requirements

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Digital asset management provider FotoWare has announced a world first as it launches the FotoWare Consent Management feature for browsers and mobile apps. It enables recording of usage rights and consent at the time of image capture, while intelligently finding any related images and assigning the same consents.

With a growing emphasis on data privacy since the rollout of GDPR and other regulations worldwide, including the California Privacy Right Act (CPRA), with the new FotoWare feature, organisations can comply easily by automating and simplifying the collection, storage and retrieval of precise image consent information.

With FotoWare’s new mobile app, collection and administration of consent on the go has never been easier. Obtaining valid consent is often a challenge, requiring evidence including who, when, what and how.

As the first company to offer consent management integrated into an enterprise-level DAM solution, FotoWare ensures that digital assets are only used with the full consent of the subject. This frees up time for content creators and managers who know that they can quickly review, and refresh consents if usage changes.

Uniquely FotoWare’s Consent Management offers mobile and e-mail based signature collection, and searching and filtering media based on consent status. Other innovative features of FotoWare Consent Management include:

Gain consent once, apply it everywhere automatically through AI power - FotoWare’s technology will search for the employee’s image using facial recognition AI and ensure that all existing and new images in its Digital Asset Management platform are tagged with the same permissions. For instance, a returning employee may consent to his/her images being used on the intranet but not on social media or for press. Once a consent form signature has been received, FotoWare will use the latest image to automatically identify relevant assets containing the signee, and link them to the submitted form and consent status.

Power of consent in an individual’s hands – image subjects can update and manage permissions attached to each image and video they are in. This can be done through the app or via email.

Filtering based on consent status – this enables the creation of filtered views for specific user groups based on consent status. For example, while a DAM administrator can view all assets, a marketing employee would only be able to see assets where consent has been given by all identified persons.

The new feature is suitable for any organisation dealing with and managing digital assets (primarily photos or videos containing people). Asset managers, photographers, marketing/communications, HR, and the subject of the image/video will benefit, as obtaining and administrating consent for image use has in large part been done manually on systems that are not specifically developed for this purpose, and often in spreadsheets.

An example of the image consent in use is the San Fransisco Ballet which had to gather image approvals from both the artistic department and the dancers manually. By manually printing photos and taking them to stakeholders for approval, the process was not only time-consuming but also made it difficult for dancers and the artistic department to properly view the details of the photos. It also meant there was no clear documentation trail to show what had been approved and when, or by who.

With FotoWare, the San Fransisco Ballet was able to automate and speed up its approval processes through DAM. After a performance, relevant dancers are informed via app or email that the company would like to use specific images, and the dancer simply provides permissions which are then added to the dancers’ files.

Available from May, the new feature will ensure that employees can manage consents in the cloud, on-premise and via their mobile device.