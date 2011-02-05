Extreme Networks Simplifies Retail Networks with Cloud Technology Packages

January 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Extreme Retail Select packages are optimized for the unique needs of the retail sector, providing IT teams with all of the elements they need to deliver seamless connectivity and the same level of customer service, convenience, and personalization that is available online. Customers can choose from six configurations based on requirements for essential connectivity or for high-performance, evolved environments. Extreme Retail Select packages are available now via Extreme resellers.

Key Features

Right-sized Configuration: Essentials packages include the tools necessary to connect customers, employees, and point-of-sale devices safely and securely. They also provide out-of-the-box analytics. Performance packages deliver more capacity for real-time pricing, smart shelf and digital signage, augmented reality experiences, real-time IoT, and distributed order management. These packages are further segmented to accommodate locations of varying size.

Rapid Deployment and Cost-Effective Management: Configurations include access to a dedicated retail cloud – ExtremeCloud™ IQ for Retail – and are packaged with next generation Wi-Fi 6 access points, PoE switches, and SD-WAN routers. ExtremeCloud IQ for Retail provides unified management of the wired, wireless, and SD-WAN environment. It is based on ExtremeCloud IQ, a third-generation cloud architecture that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence. The combination of hardware, software, and services elements provides an elastic, cloud-driven network that easily and seamlessly scales to accommodate fluctuations in retail demand. It also lowers cost in procurement by reducing the number of individual solutions needed.

Analytics and Insights: A dual-persona dashboard offers pervasive client and network visibility for all shoppers, devices, applications, and IoT devices, along with comparative analytics for how stores are performing relative to other locations. Store or business managers have visibility into KPIs such as dwell times, loyalty information, and site flow. IT users have visibility into response times, alerts, and application usage across the unified network. 360-degree views of the customer and network ensure the appropriate team can take advantage of advanced analytics for shopper presence and proximity as well as comparative analysis and cloud telemetry.

Assurance and Automation: Proven, third-generation cloud capabilities, cloud-agnostic service integration, industry-leading data retention of 13 months for historical look-back and year-over-year comparison, and open APIs give retailers assurance that their back-end operations are optimized and configurable to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Continuous delivery updates may be minimized to reduce potential disruption during peak retail season, such as from Black Friday until January. Beginning in April 2020, customers can leverage Co-Pilot, a feature of ExtremeCloud IQ for Retail, to speed back-end troubleshooting and automate issue resolution – from initial detection to opening a ticket to resolution and reporting that the issue has been solved.

Security: PCI compliance gives administrators the ability to secure customer and business data while protecting their reputation with segmentation and granular control capabilities that isolate guest or IoT traffic from store operations. ExtremeCloud IQ for Retail is ISO/IEC 27001 certified by the International Standards Organization (ISO).