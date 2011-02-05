Paragon Software Group Announces macOS 10.15 Catalina Security Upgrade: Paragon Firewall for Mac

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Paragon Software Group releases Paragon Firewall for Mac – a modern network monitor and firewall application that helps to disclose and control programs and services working over the Internet to ensure not a single bit of data leaves your computer without your permission, while protecting you from spyware, malware, badly behaving apps, and bandwidth hogs, letting you block them with a single click. The tool includes silent and alert modes and convenient search filters. Paragon Firewall for Mac requires minimum system resources and only a couple of seconds to install from the Mac App Store, and protects you immediately thereafter.

Although macOS has a built-in firewall, it is off by default, and while this has seen a range of third-party firewalls emerge over the years, we felt, as Mac users ourselves, that it was time for a truly simple, yet effortlessly powerful firewall to protect ourselves. Whether for novices or pros in network security, the intuitive and easy to operate Paragon Firewall provides fluid integration into macOS. The tool doesn’t waste system resources while making the job fast and easy, revealing hidden connections and preventing them from sending data without your consent. Paragon Firewall won’t interrupt you with pop-ups, allowing you to make decisions later, conveniently in one go.

Key features and benefits:

• The interface shows you spyware, malware, badly behaving apps, and bandwidth hogs, letting you block them with a single click

• No annoying pop-ups when you need to focus, while still acting as a barrier against network threats

• Includes ready-made filters to search for allowed or denied connections by date or name

• Notifies when a new app attempts to go online and blocks it if necessary, remembering your choice

System requirements: macOS 10.15

Availability: The free software is available for download as Firewall Network Monitor in Mac AppStore.