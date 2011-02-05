TEHTRIS received the Starcheck certificate

January 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

TEHTRIS received the Starcheck certificate from SKD Labs for its product TEHTRIS EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response).

SKD Labs is an independent testing facility and specializes in functionality testing, performance validation and certification of information security products and services. It develops and implements the highest testing standards to ensure maximum product effectiveness in functionality and performance.

“SKD Labs certifies the ability of TEHTRIS EDR to detect and block malware attacks.” The test results show a malware detection and blocking rate of 100% and a false positive rate of 0.

The Starcheck certificate has been recognized by networking and information security industry, business and home users in the market.