Expert comment on GoDaddy security breach

November 2021 by Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel

In the news, GoDaddy has experienced a breached and Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel comments the following:

"We can’t express enough the importance of strong password security standards and good hygiene. Even with these in place, however, breaches can still happen. When organizations provide third parties with data or access to production systems, their security is no longer within their control. It is critical for companies to regularly monitor outside their immediate perimeter and identify exposed credentials well before they are leveraged by hackers and lead to data breaches like this."




