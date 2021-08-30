Expert Comment on CISA Labor Day weekend warnings

September 2021 by Todd Carroll, CISO at CybelAngel

“Attackers are calculated. They know that companies are often weaker around holiday periods, where businesses are not at full capacity, security teams are limited and there is more chance for greater damage to be done before being detected.

Without the appropriate defences in place to mitigate this, organisations leave networks open and exposed which can be devastating. A proactive approach to security will find these vulnerabilities before they turn into devastating breaches. A comprehensive plan that includes preparation, detection, action and communication must be a priority for organisations.”