Comment on Microsoft warning around O365 phishing campaign that abuses ’open redirects’ tool

September 2021 by Kurt Johnson, VP Strategy at Beyond Identity

Following the news that Microsoft has warned Office 365 customers about a phishing campaign aimed ats stealing passwords - Kurt Johnson, VP Strategy at Beyond Identity offers the following comment:

_"These types of attacks are, unfortunately, more commonplace. Every attacker wants access, and every user has it. So, increasingly clever phishing attacks like these will continue to occur (at an increasing pace) as ways to try to pry these credentials away from end users. _

_The only way to prevent these is to eliminate the passwords, so there is nothing that can be phished. Give end users a positive login experience while taking away the most vulnerable and insufficient security control - the password. Passwords are the dinosaurs of information security and we need a meteor to come and take them out immediately_."