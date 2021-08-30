Biden Cybersecurity Summit is Significant Step but Cyber Protection Action Needs to be Taken No

September 2021 by 1898 & Co.’s Carmen Garibi, Director of Security & Risk Consulting

Last week, President Biden hosted a cybersecurity summit with CEOs and Big Tech companies pledging to spend billions on cybersecurity. While this is an important step, what happens between now and the five years it will take for the likes of Google to invest $10 billion? Or for IBM to train 150,000 people in the next three years?

1898 & Co.’s Carmen Garibi, Director of Security & Risk Consulting, believes organizations need to build cyber protection and bolster their cybersecurity programs now, even with limited teams. She outlines people, process and technology as the keys to success:

“Leverage what is available and use what you have. Cybersecurity OT experts do exist and do not have to sit in an organization’s permanent workforce. There are standards available that can be deployed in organizations with the help of cyber experts and change management leaders. Cybersecurity technology for OT environments is ready to be fully deployed in the customer’s environment. With the help of existing resources, organizations do not need to wait for a full investment of these top corporations. In fact, I would argue, they cannot wait. The immediate move for cybersecurity protection and resiliency is key for an organization to make cyber investments today.”