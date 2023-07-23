Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Euralarm and Fire Suppression System Association sign Memorandum of Cooperation

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Euralarm and the US Fire Suppression System Association (FSSA) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The reciprocal cooperation will focus on education, research, service, and other related activities in the domain of fire safety.
Areas of cooperation may include technical guidance, research and development, thought leadership and collaboration in the area of fixed firefighting systems.

The Fire Suppression Systems Association (FSSA) is a not-for-profit US trade association and leading authority and advocate of special hazard fire protection. The Association is focused on ensuring sustainable fire protection for people, property, and the environment. The FSSA is drawing members domestic and internationally and is comprised of installers, manufacturers, consultants, academics, and suppliers working together to share ideas and strategies for the benefit of the fire suppression systems industry. FSSA members are dedicated to the highest level of safety, reliability, and effectiveness of special hazards fire suppression.


See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 