Infinigate Group Recognised as European Distributor of the Year by Riverbed

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Infinigate announced that it has won the Riverbed European Distributor of the Year. The awards were presented at the Riverbed European Partner Connect 2023 event in Amsterdam on July 4 – 5. The Partner Awards distinguish partner companies for their work in helping mutual customers unify data, insights, and actions across IT to deliver a seamless digital experience, and providing fast and secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere.

Riverbed and Nuvias collaborated closely and successfully for over 15 years, before the latter was acquired by Infinigate in 2022, extending the potential for growth of the partnership.

Riverbed provides the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance, leveraging a partner ecosystem that is both profitable for the partner and rewarding for the customer.

The Riverbed Partner Awards recognized partners whose achievements impact business on both a global and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed’s sales and executive leadership in the region.