Fortinet Achieves ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Fortinet® announced that it has received an International Organisation for Standards (ISO) 14001 certification for its largest owned warehouse, located in Union City, California. This is the first Fortinet site to achieve the global standard and operate in accordance with strong environmental management practices. This certification demonstrates that the company has a certified Environmental Management System (EMS) in place to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations.

ISO 14001 is a global standard for setting out criteria for an Environmental Management System, providing a framework for measuring and improving the environmental impact and climate risks of an organisation, as well as implementing a structured path to mitigate them and fulfilling compliance obligations.

To achieve certification, Fortinet successfully completed multiple rigorous audits conducted by TUVSUD America. Several criteria must be met and incorporated into the EMS. These included:

• analysing regulatory compliance,

• understanding and developing mitigation processes for environmental impacts,

• identifying interested parties that want the company to lower environmental risks,

• developing procedures to manage environmental risks and opportunities in everyday processes including daily tasks, emergency response, and setting goals and metrics.

As part of its ISO 14001 certification, Fortinet is committed to achieving a number of environmental objectives including reduction of e-waste, elimination of plastic in packaging and implementation of proactive energy efficiency measures to decrease the environmental impacts of its operations, such as a focus on energy efficient product innovations that also help customers achieve their sustainability goals.