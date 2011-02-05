Essence Group expands security offering to enterprise market

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Essence Group announced it is expanding into the enterprise security market by offering a turnkey and customisable security solution for the enterprise market that will protect people and assets.

This expansion into the enterprise market is a significant development for the Group’s security business, which has provided solutions to millions of residential and commercial customers for 27 years. Essence Group sees its expertise, technologies and existing partnerships as perfectly suited for larger scale security projects, including smart cities and campuses, airports and other transport hubs, stadiums, arenas, and industrial areas.

Essence Group will offer a comprehensive solution comprising both on-premises security capabilities and mobile safety solutions for people wherever they are. The AI-based network, and 5G-enabled solutions comprise video monitoring and edge analytics for premises; personal safety and protection for remote workers and students; and intruder deterrence and prevention. Video technologies deployed will be NDAA compliant to allow the cloud-based systems to be deployed in sensitive scenarios. The Essence Solution can be used in greenfield applications, or integrated into existing security and first response monitoring centres.

The offering will also include the Umbrella mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS), an ultra-small and discreet device that integrates with Essence’s multi-service cloud. Comprising built-in fall detection, real-time activity monitoring and two-way voice capabilities, it is suited for a range of security settings, including lone worker scenarios.

Another important element is MyShield, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honouree. The advanced, 5G-enabled all-in-one monitoring and intervention device can used in sensitive areas that are usually unmanned. It provides both video and voice monitoring, with a proprietary smoke generating capability to clear intruders and deter security incidents within seconds, acting as a true first responder to critical incidents.

Each of Essence Group’s cutting-edge elements is designed to be cost-effective, limiting the need for human surveillance in scenarios such as monitoring parking lots (with license plate recognition), campus facilities after hours, doors and access points, crowd size and hallway traffic, weather, and campus perimeters.