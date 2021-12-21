Matrix 64 Channel Extreme Series Network Video Recorders with 8 SATA Ports
December 2021 by Marc Jacob
Viewing video footage on digital video recorders is becoming increasingly tough with high-resolution cameras introduced in the market. To excel this limitation, Matrix introduced their Extreme series Network Video Recorders with bleeding-edge technology. Offering advanced features such as higher throughput and higher storage capacity these network video recorders are able to support high-resolution recordings from cameras. Apart from this, the network video recorders offer scalability and redundancy in terms of video surveillance operations.
Furthermore, smart investigation features to proactively eliminate threats. All in all, offering a reliable and seamless video monitoring solution.
KEY FEATURES:
• 64 IP Channel Capacity
• Cascading - Connect upto 20 NVR
• 4K Decoding Capacity
• Throughput Capacity: 512Mbps
• Adaptive Recording
• Higher Storage: Up to 80TB
• RAID 0,1,5, 10 Support
• Camera-wise Recording Retention
• 12MP Camera Recording
