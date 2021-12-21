Matrix 64 Channel Extreme Series Network Video Recorders with 8 SATA Ports

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Viewing video footage on digital video recorders is becoming increasingly tough with high-resolution cameras introduced in the market. To excel this limitation, Matrix introduced their Extreme series Network Video Recorders with bleeding-edge technology. Offering advanced features such as higher throughput and higher storage capacity these network video recorders are able to support high-resolution recordings from cameras. Apart from this, the network video recorders offer scalability and redundancy in terms of video surveillance operations.