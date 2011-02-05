Egress appoints David Quantrell as Non-Executive Director

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Egress announced the appointment of David Quantrell as Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect. The appointment will see Quantrell combine his experience in scaling high profile technology businesses, like Box and Clarify, with running large divisions of HP, McAfee, and Nortel, to help support Egress’ rapid business growth.

Industry figurehead Quantrell has more than 30 years of experience in senior management roles across the software sector and currently advises a number of privately-owned and venture-backed cloud software providers in both the United Kingdom and United States. He was Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Clarify, a global software company where he helped build the business ahead of its sale to Nortel Networks, where he then took the role of President EMEA of the fast growing eBusiness division.

In 2006, David was appointed Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, HP Software, where he led the integration of Mercury Interactive in EMEA, a business he had run prior to its acquisition by HP. Following this role, David was appointed President, EMEA at McAfee where he led a major European change programme to re-establish organic growth. Most recently he was Senior Vice President and a member of the global management team at Box, a cloud storage company, where he helped to establish the brand in Europe during a period of dramatic growth followed by a successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

David is currently Chair of the board of Retail Insights, a Non-executive Director of Oxford Metrics, and is board advisor to several high-growth companies. His extensive data and cybersecurity expertise are particularly relevant to his role on the Egress Board as the company continues to expand its human layer security offering to customers in EMEA and North America.