BlackBerry Launches New Unified Partner Program

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

BlackBerry Limited announced a new global partner program – the BlackBerry Partner Program that combines the award-winning BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program and BlackBerry Cylance Partner Programs into one comprehensive structure.

Doubling down on BlackBerry’s commitment to the partner community to facilitate Growth, Innovation, and Enablement, the new global program features a unified sales portal with convenient, real-time access to a revamped curriculum of training, tools and enablement resources to aid partners’ Go-To- Market efforts.

As part of the new program, all 2200+ BlackBerry resellers and distribution partners will have access to BlackBerry’s entire portfolio of solutions, enabling them to generate new revenue opportunities by offering organizations a range of market leading cybersecurity and endpoint management options to help protect businesses, endpoints and people, while ensuring business continuity.

The new program also includes a ‘Partner Protection’ feature, allowing partners to register their deals to receive higher discounts by working closely with BlackBerry’s field sales teams. There are also several reseller partner distinction levels in the new program, including Gold, Platinum and Emerald, which provide increased levels of benefits and discounts to partners based on their annual new business revenue targets and technical capabilities. Select value-added distributors will also have the ability to obtain back end rebates for achieving new business growth targets.

Additional benefits of the new BlackBerry Partner Program include:

• A new partner portal allowing partners to submit deal registration and access online training along with sales enablement tools and marketing campaigns.

• A single deal registration program where partners can obtain higher discounts for new opportunities.

• New online modular training curriculum for Partner Sales and Partner Technical Sales focused specifically on BlackBerry Spark® Suites.

• Access to the Beta community and knowledge base to test products before they are released.

• Availability of Not For Resale (NFR) licenses so partners can educate, test and trial deployments within a virtual sandbox environment.

• Demand generation & sales support via proposal-based marketing funds, case studies, strategic Go-To-Market engagement and access to inside sales resources.

Members of BlackBerry’s Partner Advisory Council were given a sneak peek of the new program earlier this fall, with many of the new enhancements coming as a direct result from reseller and distributor feedback.