Yubico expands partnership with Infinigate in UK

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

After years of successful collaboration in many European countries, Yubico is now expanding its partnership with Infinigate into the UK market. Based on a successful partnership in other markets across EMEA, Infinigate has become a perfect choice to help Yubico execute its ambitious growth plans for 2021 and beyond.

Infinigate brings a wealth of expertise in the cybersecurity space and will be a great addition to Yubico’s channel landscape in the UK&I. Its existing distributor, Distology, has consistently delivered a great value-add to customers and resellers in the UK, and will continue to be an integral part of Yubico’s go-to market strategy.

Earlier this year, Yubico launched the Yubico Partner Program for EMEA and APAC. Designed for companies of all sizes and profiles, it simplifies the onboarding process for new resellers and distributors. Based on performance, Yubico partners are classified in one of three tiers — Authorised, Certified, and Certified Gold — with Certified Gold partners considered extensions of Yubico’s team in terms of product knowledge and commitment to excellent customer experience.

Yubico’s network of resellers in EMEA and APAC has grown significantly over the past few months, and it intends to keep this momentum into 2021. Yubico’s channel partners bring valuable expertise on all levels, including local procurement, logistics, and technical expertise – not to mention, they also help customers reach their business goals with Yubico’s technology. Yubico will continue to invest in its channel partners and equip them to continue offering tailored support to organisations on the path to modernising their authentication processes and solutions.