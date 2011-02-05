ESCRYPT and the Security division of NTT Ltd. form partnership to protect millions of vehicles from cyber attacks

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

The risk of cybersecurity incidents due to targeted, uncontrolled attacks is growing rapidly with increasing automotive connectivity and the digitalization of vehicle functions and services. In order to detect and ward off these attacks, the automotive industry needs end-to-end solutions that combine vehicle security with continuous monitoring and central security management. To ensure vehicles are protected, the Security division of NTT Ltd and the automotive security specialist ESCRYPT are now bringing their expertise together. From now on, the two companies will be offering joint solutions that are specially designed to enable the cyber resilience of vehicle fleets.