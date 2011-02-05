ESCRYPT and the Security division of NTT Ltd. form partnership to protect millions of vehicles from cyber attacks
March 2020 by Marc Jacob
The risk of cybersecurity incidents due to targeted, uncontrolled attacks is growing rapidly with increasing automotive connectivity and the digitalization of vehicle functions and services. In order to detect and ward off these attacks, the automotive industry needs end-to-end solutions that combine vehicle security with continuous monitoring and central security management. To ensure vehicles are protected, the Security division of NTT Ltd and the automotive security specialist ESCRYPT are now bringing their expertise together. From now on, the two companies will be offering joint solutions that are specially designed to enable the cyber resilience of vehicle fleets.
ESCRYPT is a pioneer and a supplier of automotive security solutions. With an extensive portfolio of security software, the company already successfully provides vehicle attack detection and defense solutions. However, automotive manufacturers and fleet operators do not simply require these protection systems in the vehicles, they also need them in the wireless network and all the way to their backend. This means it is crucial to monitor all IT and telecommunication systems associated with the connected car throughout the vehicle lifecycle to detect anomalies and shield the systems from attack. Providing effective protection for the growing number of connected cars therefore calls for additional IT infrastructures and processes.
