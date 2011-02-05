EDB Postgres Advanced Server Security Technical Implementation Guide for Windows Now Available to U.S. Government Agencies

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

EDB announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has approved the Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for EDB Postgres™ Advanced Server (EPAS) on Microsoft Windows. The only STIG that addresses PostgreSQL on Windows, the guide is an important resource for deploying PostgreSQL on government systems quickly and securely. It also lets agencies leverage EPAS features, including auditing, logging, and data encryption at rest. The STIG is available for download from the DoD Cyber Exchange.

PostgreSQL delivers agility

Both private and public organizations understand that agility is essential for digital transformation. For federal agencies, ensuring they can move faster while complying with strict DISA security requirements is critical. As more and more agencies adopt open source solutions, they’re finding that technologies like PostgreSQL are more agile, more economical, highly performant, and feature rich.

The most successful government organizations seek help deploying and managing their trusted systems. EDB has deep experience supporting public sector customers in implementing PostgreSQL in accordance with DoD standards. DISA’s thorough validation process underscores the quality of EPAS security capabilities, which were recently increased on Windows as an expansion of the company’s existing STIG for Linux. Enhancements for this version include built-in auditing with the ability to tag app user session information, as well as data redaction and data encryption at rest. Other features include advanced row level security, protection against SQL injection, and password profiles.

“Government agencies are making Postgres a central part of their modernization strategy, and we have extensive expertise to help them do that.” said Marc Linster, Chief Technology Officer for EDB. “Our latest STIG will enable agencies running Postgres on Windows to secure the required Approval to Operate and help them comply with stringent DoD regulations. Federal civilian and private organizations will also find the STIG provides a wealth of detailed guidance that can also serve as a model for securing enterprise databases.”

EDB customers include top U.S. Federal entities, such as the Department of Justice, Department of Treasury, Department of Energy, U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency, and DISA.