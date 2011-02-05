Nubewell chooses advanced DPI software from Rohde & Schwarz to build secure SD-WAN solution

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company and provider of industry-leading OEM deep packet inspection (DPI) software, today announced that Indian cybersecurity vendor Nubewell has licensed its DPI engine R&S®PACE 2 to add granular IP traffic visibility to the company’s SD-WAN solution. R&S®PACE 2 provides detailed insights into network traffic with application and user-level visibility. This visibility is key to enforce advanced security policies, prevent network misuse and optimize application performance.

As companies of all sizes are embracing the digital transformation and migrating to cloud-based applications, the current COVID-19 pandemic underlines the importance of thorough security policies and reliable cloud and network infrastructures. SD-WAN solutions offer companies the agility and flexibility needed to support remote work. The transformative impact of SD-WAN solutions allows for secure remote access and reliable performance of critical cloud and business applications.

Securing the wide area network (WAN) as the ingress and egress point of corporate networks is vital to mitigating risks and improving security. However, cloud services and remote users make networks much more dynamic and difficult to secure. To enforce SD-WAN security effectively, Nubewell required highly performant DPI software to ensure fast and reliable network traffic visibility. Integrating R&S®PACE 2 presented itself as a smart solution to inspect the WAN and internet-bound traffic in real time, allowing the implementation of granular security policies based on network entities, time, and type of traffic. The DPI software classifies thousands of applications and protocols and provides metadata extraction, even if protocols use advanced obfuscation, port-hopping techniques or encryption. Weekly signature updates during runtime always keep the signature library up to date. These functions enable Nubewell to offer an SD-WAN solution with granular policy enforcement and bandwidth management functionalities based on full application awareness and contextualized IP traffic visibility.

"Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our customers face an expanded threat perimeter because of the increasing use of remote connections. A secure SD-WAN solution allows their employees to work remotely and securely. It also improves user and application experience and reduces IT costs and complexity," says Ramakrishnan Govindhand, CTO at Nubewell. "R&S®PACE 2 is a key element of our secure SD-WAN solution. With its ability to identify and analyze traffic including the applications and services used, the Rohde & Schwarz DPI engine ensures customers can grant their employees secure and reliable access to the corporate systems regardless of their physical location, device of choice, and varying quality of internet connectivity."