Multiple DDoS attacks on the New Zealand Stock Exchange — comment from security vendor, Link 11

August 2020 by Link11

The comment from cloud anti-DDoS vendor Link11, on the news of the second cyber-attack against the New Zealand Stock Exchange, following Tuesday’s DDoS attack by ‘overseas hackers’ which impacted network connectivity and caused an early halt to trading.

Marc Wilczek, COO of Link11 said: “The attacks on the NZX highlights how targeted DDoS exploits can be extremely disruptive to even the best-prepared organizations, and stop their normal operations. Link11’s H1 2020 DDoS report showed that in April, May and June 2020, the number of DDoS attacks was nearly double that recorded in the same period in 2019, with attack volumes that easily overwhelm most organizations’ defences. Criminals and hackers are using DDoS as their weapon of choice.

“With DDoS-for-hire services offering attacks of between 10 and 100 Gbps to anyone for a modest fee, organizations need to deploy DDoS protection solutions that block attacks in the cloud and have significantly greater bandwidth and idle capacity than any regular enterprise would ever procure, so that their critical online services can continue to operate without being disrupted.”