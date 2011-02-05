Delphix appoints Robert Stevenson as VP Japan Operations

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Delphix announced the appointment of Robert Stevenson as VP of Japan Operations. Stevenson will be tasked with leading Delphix’s next phase of growth in Japan and building a team to accelerate business in the world’s third largest economy.

Stevenson brings more than three decades of entrepreneurial and leadership roles in technology organizations to the Delphix business in Japan – with experience in both scale-ups and established technology players.

He has served various leadership positions within the Japanese market at BEA, EMC-Dell, Lenovo, and Avaya, and spearheaded the growth of startups such as Documentum, Tanium, and Sumo Logic.