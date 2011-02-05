Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Delphix appoints Robert Stevenson as VP Japan Operations

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Delphix announced the appointment of Robert Stevenson as VP of Japan Operations. Stevenson will be tasked with leading Delphix’s next phase of growth in Japan and building a team to accelerate business in the world’s third largest economy.

Stevenson brings more than three decades of entrepreneurial and leadership roles in technology organizations to the Delphix business in Japan – with experience in both scale-ups and established technology players.

He has served various leadership positions within the Japanese market at BEA, EMC-Dell, Lenovo, and Avaya, and spearheaded the growth of startups such as Documentum, Tanium, and Sumo Logic.




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 