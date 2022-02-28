Check Point Software announces a new Go To Market Organization and Appoints Rupal Hollenbeck as Chief Commercial Officer

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. is launching a new go- to-market organization headed in Silicon Valley. This unified effort will be led by Rupal Hollenbeck who will join Check Point on March 7, 2022 and will lead the company’s sales and marketing operations globally. Dan Yerushalmi, the Company’s Chief Customer Officer since 2018, will conclude his successful term later this year to focus his time on family and personal interests.

Ms. Hollenbeck brings with her over 25 years of experience as a senior high-tech leader. During this time she has built and led high performance and cross-functional teams across sales, marketing, business development, operations, and supply chain. Her roles have included Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Oracle; and Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Global Data Center Sales at Intel. In her 23 years at Intel she held leadership positions in the US and across Asia, including Vice President and General Manager of Intel China. Most recently, she served as the Chief Marketing Officer of AI hardware start-up Cerebras Systems; and since January 2021 she has served as a member of Check Point’s Board of Directors – a position she has stepped down from.

Ms. Hollenbeck is an advocate for inclusive organizations and the development of women around the world, having led communities with these goals at her previous companies. She is a Founding Member of Neythri, a non-profit organization dedicated to the professional advancement of South Asian women; and is a Founding LP in the affiliated Neythri Futures Fund. Ms. Hollenbeck is also an Adjunct Professor and industry advisor at California State University East Bay, teaching a Women in Leadership course in the College of Business & Economics.